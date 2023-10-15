Apple India Diwali sale: Top deals on iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods revealed

Apple has announced that it's much-anticipated festive sale has begun from the first day of Navaratri, 15 October, with huge discounts and offers on a range of products including iPhones, iPads, Macs, AirPods and more.

In an earlier statement about the festive sale, Apple wrote: "Get ready to celebrate this festive season with Apple. Exciting offers are coming your way on 15 October."

Discount on use of HDFC Bank credit cards:

Apple enthusiasts can get an instant discount of up to ₹10,000 on various devices using HDFC Bank credit cards. Specifically, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a discount of ₹6,000 when using the HDFC card, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get a discount of ₹5,000. Also, the older generation iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will get a discount of ₹4,000 on HDFC Bank card.

Similarly, MacBook Air M2 13-inch and 15-inch, MacBook Pro 13-inch, 14-inch and 16-inch models and Mac Studio will be available at a discount of ₹10,000 using an HDFC Bank credit card.

In addition, Apple customers can also avail of 3 to 6 months of no cost EMI on cards from all leading banks. To make the deal even sweeter, Apple is offering a free 3-month subscription to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with the purchase of these devices.

Apple iPhone enthusiasts can further reduce the price of their latest smartphone by trading in their existing device through Apple's trade-in programme and receive instant credit towards their new purchase. The trade-in credit varies from device to device, with last year's flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max receiving a trade-in value of up to ₹67,800, while the iPhone 13 receives a trade-in value of up to ₹38,200.

Buyers of Apple HomePod and AirPods Pro can get a discount of up to ₹2,000 with an HDFC Bank card, along with the option to opt for 3-6 months of no-cost EMI. Additionally, these customers can also get 6 months of Apple Music subscription along with their purchase.

