Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Apple India Diwali sale: Top deals on iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods revealed

Apple India Diwali sale: Top deals on iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods revealed

Livemint

Apple Festive Sale has begun from today offering exicitinh offers and discounts on a range of the Cupertino based company products including iPhone, iPad and more.

FILE PHOTO: A man poses with an Apple iPhone 12 in a mobile phone store in Nantes, France, September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

Apple has announced that it's much-anticipated festive sale has begun from the first day of Navaratri, 15 October, with huge discounts and offers on a range of products including iPhones, iPads, Macs, AirPods and more.

In an earlier statement about the festive sale, Apple wrote: "Get ready to celebrate this festive season with Apple. Exciting offers are coming your way on 15 October."

Discount on use of HDFC Bank credit cards:

Apple enthusiasts can get an instant discount of up to 10,000 on various devices using HDFC Bank credit cards. Specifically, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a discount of 6,000 when using the HDFC card, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get a discount of 5,000. Also, the older generation iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will get a discount of 4,000 on HDFC Bank card.

Similarly, MacBook Air M2 13-inch and 15-inch, MacBook Pro 13-inch, 14-inch and 16-inch models and Mac Studio will be available at a discount of 10,000 using an HDFC Bank credit card.

In addition, Apple customers can also avail of 3 to 6 months of no cost EMI on cards from all leading banks. To make the deal even sweeter, Apple is offering a free 3-month subscription to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with the purchase of these devices.

Apple iPhone enthusiasts can further reduce the price of their latest smartphone by trading in their existing device through Apple's trade-in programme and receive instant credit towards their new purchase. The trade-in credit varies from device to device, with last year's flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max receiving a trade-in value of up to 67,800, while the iPhone 13 receives a trade-in value of up to 38,200.

Buyers of Apple HomePod and AirPods Pro can get a discount of up to 2,000 with an HDFC Bank card, along with the option to opt for 3-6 months of no-cost EMI. Additionally, these customers can also get 6 months of Apple Music subscription along with their purchase.

Updated: 15 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST
