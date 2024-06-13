Apple Intelligence leaves iPhone 15 and 15 Plus behind: Expert Ming-Chi Kuo
At WWDC 2024, Apple announced advanced AI features, but the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will reportedly miss out due to hardware constraints. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo explains the A16 chip's 6GB RAM is insufficient for AI tasks, unlike the A17 Pro's 8GB RAM.
In a landmark keynote at the WWDC 2024, Apple introduced groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements across its devices and iOS applications, marking a significant leap in smart technology. However, not all recent iPhone models will benefit from these advancements. Specifically, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, both launched last year, will be excluded from receiving the new AI features due to hardware limitations.