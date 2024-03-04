Apple introduces 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 Chip: Know prices and offers
Apple unveils two MacBook Air models with the latest M3 chip, offering enhanced performance and exclusive discounts for educators. Pre-orders begin on March 4, available in stores from March 8.
Apple has announced the release of two new MacBook Air models featuring its latest M3 chip. These variants promise improved performance and come in two screen sizes – 13-inch and 15-inch. Priced at a starting point of ₹114,900, Apple is also offering exclusive sale offers for teachers and students, with discounted rates of ₹104,900 for education on the 13-inch model and ₹1,24,900 for the 15-inch version.