Apple introduces 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 Chip: Know prices and offers

Apple has announced the release of two new MacBook Air models featuring its latest M3 chip. These variants promise improved performance and come in two screen sizes – 13-inch and 15-inch. Priced at a starting point of ₹114,900, Apple is also offering exclusive sale offers for teachers and students, with discounted rates of ₹104,900 for education on the 13-inch model and ₹1,24,900 for the 15-inch version. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the key highlights of the latest MacBook Air is the impressive performance enhancements it boasts, with a remarkable 60 percent speed boost compared to its predecessor, the M1 version. Apple is confidently asserting that the M3 chip outpaces even the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air by a factor of 13. The inclusion of an upgraded Neural Engine further adds to the laptop's efficiency and speed, earning it the recognition as "the best consumer laptop for AI."

Interested buyers eager to get their hands on the new MacBook Air with M3 can place their orders starting March 4 through Apple's online and offline stores. The laptops are set to be available in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers from March 8 onwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The California based tech giant has integrated an AV1 decode engine into the new MacBook Air, promising users enhanced video quality and efficiency for streaming services. The laptop also introduces advanced features such as Wi-Fi 6E support, along with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum microphone modes, ensuring superior voice clarity during audio and video calls.

