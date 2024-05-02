Apple iPad 10th Generation available for ₹28,000 during summer sale. Here's how to grab the deal
iPad 10th generation (64GB WiFi variant) available for less than ₹30,000 on Amazon and Flipkart during ongoing sales. Discounts can be availed with ICICI bank credit card or SBI credit card.
Flipkart's Big Saving Days and Amazon's Great Summer Sale kicked off from 12am today for users with Flipkart Plus and Amazon Prime subscriptions, while all users will be eligible for these offers from tomorrow. During the ongoing sale, the e-commerce giants are offering huge discounts on Apple devices and one such deal that grabs one's attention is about the 10th generation iPad being available under the price tag of ₹30,000.