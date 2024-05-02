Flipkart's Big Saving Days and Amazon's Great Summer Sale kicked off from 12am today for users with Flipkart Plus and Amazon Prime subscriptions, while all users will be eligible for these offers from tomorrow. During the ongoing sale, the e-commerce giants are offering huge discounts on Apple devices and one such deal that grabs one's attention is about the 10th generation iPad being available under the price tag of ₹30,000.

Notably, the 64GB version of the 10th generation iPad is currently listed at ₹39,900 on Apple's official website, while the 256GB variant is listed at ₹54,900. However, discounts on e-commerce sites can help users get these phones at a much cheaper price.

How to get iPad 10th Generation for less than ₹ 30,000?

The 10th generation iPad (64GB WiFi variant) is currently listed at ₹31,999 on Amazon during the ongoing Great Summer Sale. However, users can get the Apple tablet at a discount of ₹2,500 using ICICI Bank credit card or ₹1,750 using ICICI Bank EMI option.

The same variant is also listed on Flipkart at ₹31,999, but with a ₹1,000 coupon and ₹2,000 discount using SBI credit card, it can effectively be purchased at a price of ₹28,000.

iPad 10th Generation specifications:

The iPad 10th Generation features a 10.9 inch multi-touch IPS LED display with a resolution of 2360x1640-pixels and a pixel density of 264 ppi. The display on iPad 10th Gen comes supports a peak brightness of 500 nits and comes with support for Apple Pencil 1st generation. The tablet runs on the 6 core A14 Bionic chipset and runs on the latest iPadOS 17.

