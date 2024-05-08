Apple iPad 10th generation receives a massive price cut in India. Check new price here
Apple cuts price of iPad 10th gen post new iPad series launch, discontinues iPad 9th gen. iPad 10th gen now priced at ₹34,900 in India.
Apple has significantly cut the price of iPad 10th generation soon after the launch of its new iPad series at the Let Loose event on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Cupertino based company has also decided to discontinue the popular iPad 9th generation tablet.
