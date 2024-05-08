Apple has significantly cut the price of iPad 10th generation soon after the launch of its new iPad series at the Let Loose event on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Cupertino based company has also decided to discontinue the popular iPad 9th generation tablet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple iPad 10th generation price cut in India: The 10th generation of the Apple iPad was launched at a price of ₹39,900 for the 64GB storage variant with WiFi support. However, the same variant is priced at ₹34,900 after the launch of new iPad models.

iPad 10th generation specifications: The iPad 10th Generation features a 10.9-inch multi-touch IPS LED display with a resolution of 2360x1640 pixels and a pixel density of 264 ppi. The display on iPad 10th Gen boasts a peak brightness of 500 nits and comes with support for Apple Pencil 1st generation. The tablet runs on the hexacore A14 Bionic chipset and runs on the latest iPadOS 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Apple tablet comes comes with a 12MP rear camera with support for up to 5x digital zoom and 4k video recording at 60fps. Meanwhile, there is also a 12MP ultra wide angle selfie shooter with a 122° field of view.

The iPad 10th gen comes with a 28.6 watt hour lithium polymer battery that is claimed to last about 10 hours of surfing the web or watching video on Wi-Fi. It also comes with a USB-C port, meaning that the users will not have to buy a separate lightning connector.

Apple unveils its ‘thinnest ever’ device: The newly upgraded Apple iPad Pro now comes with a OLED XDR display with 11 inch and 13inch screen options. The tablet is also powered by the new M4 chipset that is touted to excel at AI-related tasks thanks to the new neural engine onboard. Apple says iPad Pro will be able to handle many consuming tasks like running generative AI models or diffusion on device. The company is expected to reveal even more AI features of the iPad Pro at its WWDC event in June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

