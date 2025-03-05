Apple has officially launched the new iPad Air M3 in India, prompting a price reduction for the previous-generation iPad Air M2. The M2 model is now available for ₹56,900 at Vijay Sales, down from its original price of ₹59,900. Additionally, customers using SBI or ICICI bank cards can avail of an extra ₹4,000 discount, bringing the effective price down to ₹52,900.

Should you opt for the iPad Air M2 or the new M3? For users contemplating an upgrade, the iPad Air M2 remains a viable choice, particularly for those transitioning from older models such as the iPad 9 or iPad 10. It offers smooth performance for everyday tasks like web browsing, video streaming, and casual gaming. However, those already using the iPad Air M1 may find greater value in the new iPad Air M3, which brings notable performance improvements.

The latest iPad Air 7th-generation model is powered by Apple’s M3 chip, which delivers a significant boost over the M1 variant. Apple claims the M3 chip is nearly twice as fast as the M1 and up to 3.5 times quicker compared to A14 Bionic-powered models. This makes the M3-equipped iPad Air a strong contender for users engaging in video editing, content creation, and intensive gaming.

Comparing features: iPad Air M2 vs M3 While both models share a similar design and retain Touch ID integration within the top button, the key differences lie in performance and accessories. Unlike the iPad Pro range, neither the M2 nor M3 Air models feature Face ID authentication. Additionally, the iPad Air lacks the function row on the Magic Keyboard, a feature exclusive to the iPad Pro that provides convenient access to shortcuts such as volume and brightness controls.

Display-wise, both iPad Air models offer an 11-inch screen with 500 nits of brightness, while the 13-inch version goes up to 600 nits. Both panels support P3 Wide Colour and True Tone technology.

The iPad Air M3 also introduces an enhanced camera system, featuring a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with Centre Stage technology, ensuring users remain in frame during video calls. The rear camera is also 12-megapixels, capable of 4K video recording at 60fps and slow-motion capture at 240fps.