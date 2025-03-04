Apple has officially launched the latest iPad Air in India, powered by the cutting-edge M3 chip. In addition to this significant upgrade, the company has introduced a redesigned Magic Keyboard, featuring a floating design, a larger trackpad, and a new 14-key function row. The new iPad Air models, available in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, retain the pricing of their predecessors, offering a more efficient chipset without an increase in cost.

Apple iPad Air: Pricing and Availability The 11-inch iPad Air with the M3 chip starts at ₹59,900 for the Wi-Fi-only model, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular version is priced at ₹74,900. Meanwhile, the 13-inch iPad Air begins at ₹79,900 for the Wi-Fi model, with the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant costing ₹94,900. Apple is also offering special discounts for students, bringing the prices down to ₹54,900 for the 11-inch model and ₹74,900 for the 13-inch version.

Apple's newly designed Magic Keyboard is priced at ₹26,900 for the 11-inch model and ₹29,900 for the 13-inch version. Students can avail of these accessories at reduced rates of ₹24,900 and ₹27,900, respectively. Customers in India can already place pre-orders, with sales expected to commence shortly.

Apple iPad Air: Performance and Features The iPad Air M3 marks a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the iPad Air M2, which was launched in 2022. The key highlight of the latest model is the inclusion of Apple’s powerful M3 chip. According to the company, this new processor delivers almost twice the performance of the M1-powered iPad Air and is up to 3.5 times faster than the earlier A14 Bionic model. This improvement is expected to enhance user experience in tasks such as content creation and gaming, providing smoother and more efficient performance.

Apple has also redesigned the Magic Keyboard to complement the new iPad Air. While it shares a similar aesthetic with the iPad Pro’s keyboard, this version features a 14-key function row with dedicated shortcuts for adjusting screen brightness and volume. It also boasts a larger trackpad for improved navigation. However, unlike the iPad Pro’s Magic Keyboard, this iteration utilises less premium materials, except for the aluminium hinge.