After much anticipation for Apple's October event, the tech giant has finally launched its latest iPad Mini 2024 in the Indian market. The new compact tablet is powered by the impressive A17 Pro chip, which also featured in the iPhone 15 Pro models. This new release promises a remarkable performance boost, making it a compelling choice for users seeking a powerful yet portable device.

Pricing in India

The iPad Mini 2024 has been priced attractively, with the Wi-Fi model starting at ₹49,900, while the cellular variant is available from ₹64,900. Pre-orders for the device have commenced today, with official sales set to begin on October 23 across Apple’s official retail outlets.

Specifications

In terms of specifications, the iPad Mini boasts an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which is expected to operate at a 60Hz refresh rate. The A17 Pro chip not only enhances overall performance by 30 per cent and improves GPU performance by 25 per cent. It also features a Neural Engine that is twice as fast as its predecessor. This advancement allows the iPad Mini to support a range of new AI capabilities under the umbrella of Apple Intelligence.

Among the standout features are innovative writing tools that enable users to rewrite, summarise, and proofread text across various applications. Siri’s functionality has also been enhanced, allowing for more natural interactions that can follow context between requests.

Additionally, the iPad Mini will include features such as Memories in Photos, which enables users to create movies from typed descriptions, and Image Playground tools for transforming sketches into polished images. The Genmoji feature allows users to create custom emojis using descriptions or photos of friends and family.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 12MP main camera and the 12MP ultrawide front camera. Other notable features include a USB-C port that supports high-speed data transfer of up to 10GB per second, 5G connectivity with eSIM support, and a battery life designed to last throughout the day.

