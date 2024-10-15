Apple iPad Mini 2024 launched in India with A17 Pro chipset: Check price, specs and more
After much anticipation for Apple's October event, the tech giant has finally launched its latest iPad Mini 2024 in the Indian market. The new compact tablet is powered by the impressive A17 Pro chip, which also featured in the iPhone 15 Pro models. This new release promises a remarkable performance boost, making it a compelling choice for users seeking a powerful yet portable device.