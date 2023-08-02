comScore
Apple iPad Mini 7 could debut this year. Here's what we expect
Apple, the American tech giant, is believed to be preparing for the release of its seventh-generation iPad mini in the upcoming months. Similar to the 11th-generation iPad, the primary anticipated improvement in the next iPad mini is expected to be a chip upgrade, suggests a report.

A recent report by the tipster known as "ShrimpApplePro'' suggests that Apple is set to launch at least one new iPad model, possibly the seventh-generation iPad mini. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also indicates that there might be a minor update to the iPad mini in the current year. Notably, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the seventh-generation iPad mini will enter mass production shortly.

According to ShrimpApplePro, the next-generation iPad mini, as well as new Apple Watch models anticipated to be unveiled later this year, could indicate an earlier release for the compact tablet. Nevertheless, the leaker has announced that further details will be shared at a later date.

As outlined in the report, the upcoming iteration of the ‌iPad mini‌ might undergo modest enhancements in its specifications. These upgrades could encompass improvements to both the front and rear cameras, potentially incorporating functionalities such as the Photonic Engine, ProRes video recording, Audio zoom, and additional features. Additionally, there is a possibility of receiving connectivity enhancements like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, mirroring the advancements seen in the latest iPad Pro models.

ShrimpApplePro also disclosed that the forthcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will maintain the identical design of the Series 8, offered in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, except for the addition of a new pink color option for the aluminum model.

The present ‌iPad mini‌ is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, while the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are anticipated to launch in September, equipped with the A16 Bionic and A17 Bionic chips. This implies the possibility that the ‌iPad mini‌ could potentially be equipped with one of these processors.

 

 

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 11:08 AM IST
