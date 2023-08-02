Apple iPad Mini 7 could debut this year. Here's what we expect1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Apple preparing for release of seventh-generation iPad mini with chip upgrade, according to reports.
Apple, the American tech giant, is believed to be preparing for the release of its seventh-generation iPad mini in the upcoming months. Similar to the 11th-generation iPad, the primary anticipated improvement in the next iPad mini is expected to be a chip upgrade, suggests a report.
