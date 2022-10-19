Apple iPad Pro 2022 debuts with M2 SoC and 5G connectivity: Details

Apple iPad Pro (2022) with 11-inch display carries a price tag of ₹81,900 for the Wi-Fi model. While its Wi-Fi + cellular variant is priced at ₹96,900. The Wi-Fi model of 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is priced at ₹1,12,900. Its Wi-Fi + Cellular model, on the other hand, costs ₹1,27,900. Colour options of the device are Silver and Space Grey. The tablet will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage configurations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}