Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Apple iPad Pro 2022 debuts with M2 SoC and 5G connectivity: Details

Apple iPad Pro 2022 debuts with M2 SoC and 5G connectivity: Details

2 min read . 10:33 AM ISTLivemint
2022 iPad Pro is available in space grey and silver finishes, 

  • Apple iPad Pro (2022) comes powered by M2 SoC which debuted with the 2022 MacBook Air. The all-new iPad Pro comes in two different screen sizes- 11-inch and 12.9-inch.

Apple has finally unveiled the 2022 iPad Pro Pro models. The all-new iPad Pro comes in two different screen sizes- 11-inch and 12.9-inch. The device runs on iPadOS 16 out-of-the-box and is powered by M2 chipset. Apple iPad Pro (2022) models offer 5G connectivity and are equipped with WiFi 6E for wireless connections. The 2022 iPad Pro is claimed to recognise the Apple Pencil hovering above the display.

iPad Pro (2022) India price

Apple iPad Pro (2022) with 11-inch display carries a price tag of 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model. While its Wi-Fi + cellular variant is priced at 96,900. The Wi-Fi model of 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is priced at 1,12,900. Its Wi-Fi + Cellular model, on the other hand, costs 1,27,900. Colour options of the device are Silver and Space Grey. The tablet will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage configurations.

The iPad Pro (2022) models are up for pre-orders and will go on sale starting on October 26.

Apple has also announced Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) which is priced at 11,900. The company also offers accessories such as its Magic Keyboard dock in black and white, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Smart Folio, for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

iPad Pro (2022) specifications

iPad Pro (2022) comes powered by M2 SoC which debuted with the 2022 MacBook Air. It is said to deliver up to 15 percent better performance plus improved power efficiency. Integrated with 10-core GP, the processor can offer up to 35 percent better graphics performance.

The tablet’s 11-inch model has a Liquid Retina display with 1688x2388 pixel resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion. While the 12.9-inch model sports a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with a 2048x2732 pixel resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion. The tablet comes with support for 6K resolution displays.

Connectivity features on the iPad Pro (2022) models include Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. There is a 12MP ultra-wide sensor at the front with f/2.4 aperture. The rear has a dual camera setup with a 12MP wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 10MP ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The camera offers a LiDAR scanner as well.

On the battery front, Apple iPad Pro (2022) model is equipped with a 20W USB Type-C power adapter. The device features a four-speaker setup and five microphones.

