Apple iPhone 11 128GB variant selling for as low as 30,349. Check details

iPhone 11 models are displayed inside an Apple Store 
1 min read . 02:35 PM IST Livemint

During Amazon Great Indian Festival, the e-commerce company is offering an instant discount on HDFC Bank cards

The festive season sale is live and two of the biggest e-commerce giants in the country Amazon and Flipkart are offering attractive discounts and deals on some of the best-selling products. Smartphones are one of the most popular product segments during the sale season. Amazon is offering attractive prices on some Apple iPhone models during the Great Indian Festival sale. 

The iPhone 11 has been priced attractively. The iPhone 11 64GB variant has been priced at 39,999 whereas the 128GB variant of the device is priced at 44,999. These prices can be reduced further by adding an exchange offer as well as a bank offer.

Amazon is offering an exchange value of up to 13,650 if the buyers can provide an old working smartphone. Incorporating this discount, the price can be brought down to 31,349 for the 128GB variant. The 64GB variant price can be reduced to 26,349 with the help of the exchange offer. 

Furthermore, Amazon is also offering an instant discount of 1,000 on HDFC Bank cards, bringing the overall price of the 128GB variant to 30,349 whereas the 64GB variant can be purchased for as low as 25,349. 

Apple iPhone 12 has also been selling with substantial price-cuts on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The 128GB variant of the device is available at 57,999, on which buyers can opt for an exchange offer.  

Buyers looking for the 64GB variant can get the device at 52,999. Flipkart is offering an exchange value of up to 15,600 with the device.   

