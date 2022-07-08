Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
iPhone 11 models are displayed inside an Apple Store 
2 min read . 10:57 AM ISTLivemint

  • The Flipkart Electronics sale is offering discount on some of the iPhone models especially iPhone 11, 12. The sale started on 6 July-10 July.

Planning to buy a new iPhone at a discounted price. With the Flipkart's ongoing five day Electronics sale, it is now possible. The Electronics sale is offering discount on some of the iPhone models especially iPhone 11, 12 and 13. The sale started on 6 July-10 July. 

Here are the current offers on iPhone 11: 

Flipkart is offering the 64GB storage iPhone 11 for 42,999 which is originally priced at 49,900. The 128GB storage model is available at 47,999, originally priced at 54,900. The discounts offered in iPhone 111 model phones is almost of 6,901.

iPhone 12:

The iPhone 12 is also available with discount on the Flipkart Electronics sale. The 64GB iPhone model is available at a starting price of 54,999 which is originally priced at 65,900. 

The 128GB models are available at a price of 59,999 which is originally priced at 70,000. The discounts offered in iPhone 12 model phones is almost of 10,901.

iPhone 13: 

The 128GB iPhone 13 Mini is available at 64,999, originally priced at 69,900. The 128GB iPhone 13 is priced on Flipkart at 73,999 which is originally priced at 79,900. The discounts offered in iPhone 13 model phones is 4,901.

The 512GB iPhone 13 Mini is available at 92, 999 which is originally priced at 99,900.

Additional Bank and exchange offers: 

Apart from this, while purchasing the iPhones 11 and 12, customers can also get an additional discounts of upto 12,500 on exchanges. On the purchase of iPhone 13, customers can also get an additional discounts of upto 14,500 on exchanges.

Apart from this, Flipkart has also tied up with CITI Bank, wherein customers who make a payment from CITI credit or debit card can get 2000 off. However, this is applicable only on iPhone 11 phones.

The sale is offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. EMI options are also available for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 with plans starting from 1641/month and 1,880/month. 