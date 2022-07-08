The Flipkart Electronics sale is offering discount on some of the iPhone models especially iPhone 11, 12. The sale started on 6 July-10 July.
Planning to buy a new iPhone at a discounted price. With the Flipkart's ongoing five day Electronics sale, it is now possible. The Electronics sale is offering discount on some of the iPhone models especially iPhone 11, 12 and 13. The sale started on 6 July-10 July.
Flipkart is offering the 64GB storage iPhone 11 for ₹42,999 which is originally priced at ₹49,900. The 128GB storage model is available at ₹47,999, originally priced at ₹54,900. The discounts offered in iPhone 111 model phones is almost of ₹6,901.
iPhone 12:
The iPhone 12 is also available with discount on the Flipkart Electronics sale. The 64GB iPhone model is available at a starting price of ₹54,999 which is originally priced at ₹65,900.
The 128GB models are available at a price of ₹59,999 which is originally priced at ₹70,000. The discounts offered in iPhone 12 model phones is almost of ₹10,901.
iPhone 13:
The 128GB iPhone 13 Mini is available at ₹64,999, originally priced at ₹69,900. The 128GB iPhone 13 is priced on Flipkart at ₹73,999 which is originally priced at ₹79,900. The discounts offered in iPhone 13 model phones is ₹4,901.
The 512GB iPhone 13 Mini is available at ₹92, 999 which is originally priced at ₹99,900.
Additional Bank and exchange offers:
Apart from this, while purchasing the iPhones 11 and 12, customers can also get an additional discounts of upto ₹12,500 on exchanges. On the purchase of iPhone 13, customers can also get an additional discounts of upto ₹14,500 on exchanges.
Apart from this, Flipkart has also tied up with CITI Bank, wherein customers who make a payment from CITI credit or debit card can get ₹2000 off. However, this is applicable only on iPhone 11 phones.
The sale is offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. EMI options are also available for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 with plans starting from ₹1641/month and ₹1,880/month.