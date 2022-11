If you are looking to buy an iPhone, then Walmart-owned Flipkart has a deal for you. The e-commerce platform has listed the Apple iPhone 11 at a discounted price of ₹40,990. It is giving up to ₹17,500 discount in exchange for an old smartphone while buying the iPhone 11. This reduces the phone’s price to ₹23,490. Do note that the said offer is available on the 64GB model of the device.

In addition, buyers can get 5% cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. One can also opt for easy EMI options starting ₹3,681 per month. Freebies include Byju’s 3 live classes worth ₹999. Black, Green, Purple, Red, White and Yellow are the colour variants of the phone.

Apple iPhone 11 comes powered by A13 Bionic chipset. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD HD screen and features a 18 W adapter with fast charging capability. The handset offers a dual camera setup on the back. The camera system comprises of a 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP wide cameras with f/2.4 and f/1.8 aperture, respectively. The phone’s camera offers a 120 degree field of view.

At the front, the smartphone comes with a 12MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies. Apple iPhone 11 is water resistant up to 2 metres for up to 30 minutes.

In another deal, Apple iPhone 13 is listed at ₹66,990 on Flipkart. Maximum discount on the smartphone includes ₹2,000 off on Citi Credit Card EMI transactions. The e-tailer is giving an exchange discount of up to ₹18,500 on the purchase of Apple iPhone 13. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset which also powers the iPhone 14. Blue, Green, Pink and Starlight White are the colour variants of the phone.