Apple iPhone 11 available at 23,490 on Flipkart: Here’s how the deal works

If you are looking to buy an iPhone, then Walmart-owned Flipkart has a deal for you. The e-commerce platform has listed the Apple iPhone 11 at a discounted price of ₹40,990. It is giving up to ₹17,500 discount in exchange for an old smartphone while buying the iPhone 11. This reduces the phone’s price to ₹23,490. Do note that the said offer is available on the 64GB model of the device.
In addition, buyers can get 5% cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. One can also opt for easy EMI options starting ₹3,681 per month. Freebies include Byju’s 3 live classes worth ₹999. Black, Green, Purple, Red, White and Yellow are the colour variants of the phone.
Apple iPhone 11 comes powered by A13 Bionic chipset. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD HD screen and features a 18 W adapter with fast charging capability. The handset offers a dual camera setup on the back. The camera system comprises of a 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP wide cameras with f/2.4 and f/1.8 aperture, respectively. The phone’s camera offers a 120 degree field of view.
At the front, the smartphone comes with a 12MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies. Apple iPhone 11 is water resistant up to 2 metres for up to 30 minutes.