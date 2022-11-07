Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Apple iPhone 11 available at 23,490 on Flipkart: Here’s how the deal works

Apple iPhone 11 available at 23,490 on Flipkart: Here’s how the deal works

2 min read . 01:19 PM ISTLivemint
Apple iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display

  • Buyers can get 5% cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card on the purchase of Apple iPhone 11. One can also opt for easy EMI options starting 3,681 per month.

If you are looking to buy an iPhone, then Walmart-owned Flipkart has a deal for you. The e-commerce platform has listed the Apple iPhone 11 at a discounted price of 40,990. It is giving up to 17,500 discount in exchange for an old smartphone while buying the iPhone 11. This reduces the phone’s price to 23,490. Do note that the said offer is available on the 64GB model of the device.

If you are looking to buy an iPhone, then Walmart-owned Flipkart has a deal for you. The e-commerce platform has listed the Apple iPhone 11 at a discounted price of 40,990. It is giving up to 17,500 discount in exchange for an old smartphone while buying the iPhone 11. This reduces the phone’s price to 23,490. Do note that the said offer is available on the 64GB model of the device.

In addition, buyers can get 5% cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. One can also opt for easy EMI options starting 3,681 per month. Freebies include Byju’s 3 live classes worth 999. Black, Green, Purple, Red, White and Yellow are the colour variants of the phone.

In addition, buyers can get 5% cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. One can also opt for easy EMI options starting 3,681 per month. Freebies include Byju’s 3 live classes worth 999. Black, Green, Purple, Red, White and Yellow are the colour variants of the phone.

Apple iPhone 11 comes powered by A13 Bionic chipset. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD HD screen and features a 18 W adapter with fast charging capability. The handset offers a dual camera setup on the back. The camera system comprises of a 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP wide cameras with f/2.4 and f/1.8 aperture, respectively. The phone’s camera offers a 120 degree field of view.

Apple iPhone 11 comes powered by A13 Bionic chipset. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD HD screen and features a 18 W adapter with fast charging capability. The handset offers a dual camera setup on the back. The camera system comprises of a 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP wide cameras with f/2.4 and f/1.8 aperture, respectively. The phone’s camera offers a 120 degree field of view.

At the front, the smartphone comes with a 12MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies. Apple iPhone 11 is water resistant up to 2 metres for up to 30 minutes.

At the front, the smartphone comes with a 12MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies. Apple iPhone 11 is water resistant up to 2 metres for up to 30 minutes.

In another deal, Apple iPhone 13 is listed at 66,990 on Flipkart. Maximum discount on the smartphone includes 2,000 off on Citi Credit Card EMI transactions. The e-tailer is giving an exchange discount of up to 18,500 on the purchase of Apple iPhone 13. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset which also powers the iPhone 14. Blue, Green, Pink and Starlight White are the colour variants of the phone.

In another deal, Apple iPhone 13 is listed at 66,990 on Flipkart. Maximum discount on the smartphone includes 2,000 off on Citi Credit Card EMI transactions. The e-tailer is giving an exchange discount of up to 18,500 on the purchase of Apple iPhone 13. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset which also powers the iPhone 14. Blue, Green, Pink and Starlight White are the colour variants of the phone.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP