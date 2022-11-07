Apple iPhone 11 available at 23,490 on Flipkart: Here’s how the deal works

If you are looking to buy an iPhone, then Walmart-owned Flipkart has a deal for you. The e-commerce platform has listed the Apple iPhone 11 at a discounted price of ₹40,990. It is giving up to ₹17,500 discount in exchange for an old smartphone while buying the iPhone 11. This reduces the phone’s price to ₹23,490. Do note that the said offer is available on the 64GB model of the device.

