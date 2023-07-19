Flipkart is back with its another Big Saving Days Sale 2023 . The sale has brought a massive price cut on the iPhone 11, making it more affordable than ever before. With an unprecedented discount of ₹36,850, the iPhone 11's price drops to just ₹3,149 (inclusive of all the discounts offered), presenting an irresistible deal for customers.

Surprisingly, this limited-time offer makes the iPhone 11 even cheaper than the current listing of Apple AirPods on Flipkart, which stands at ₹16,900.

The original price of the iPhone 11 on Flipkart was ₹43,900. By slashing ₹3,901 off the price, Flipkart makes this premium device more accessible to a wider audience.

But the deal does not end here, there is an additional ₹1,250 discount available on EMI transactions made with HDFC Bank credit cards. This brings down the cost of the iPhone 11 to an unbeatable ₹38,749.

If you have been eyeing the iPhone 11 and looking for the best deal possible, now is the perfect time to seize this opportunity during Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2023. With its remarkable features and now with this outstanding offer, the iPhone 11 becomes an even more enticing choice for tech enthusiasts and mobile users alike.

Interestingly, you can now trade in your old smartphone and get a discount of up to ₹35,600 when purchasing the iPhone 11 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023. This means you can get the iPhone 11 for an amazing price of just ₹3,149. This offer is perfect for both Apple fans and those looking for a great deal.

Apple iPhone 11: Specifications

Apple iPhone 11 comes powered by A13 Bionic chipset. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD HD screen and features a 18 W adapter with fast charging capability. The handset offers a dual camera setup on the back. The camera system comprises of a 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP wide cameras with f/2.4 and f/1.8 aperture, respectively. The phone’s camera offers a 120 degree field of view.

At the front, the smartphone comes with a 12MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies. Apple iPhone 11 is water resistant up to 2 metres for up to 30 minutes.