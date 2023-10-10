Flipkart is currently presenting excellent discounts on various Apple iPhone models, just in time for the festive season during its Big Billion Days Sale. This special offer encompasses a wide range of electronic products, catering to various budgets.

Particularly noteworthy is the significant price reduction on the iPhone 11, which is now available at a discounted rate on Flipkart. Furthermore, interested buyers can benefit from additional savings through bank offers and exchange deals. For further details on the reduced price of the iPhone 11 on Flipkart, read on.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Apple iPhone 11, originally priced at Rs. 43,900, is now available at an attractive discounted price of just Rs. 36,999. This translates to a substantial discount of 15 percent, and it applies to the 64GB internal storage variant of the device. Furthermore, you can enjoy even greater savings by utilizing eligible cards for your purchase.

When purchasing an iPhone 11 with an ICICI Bank Credit Card, one can enjoy a 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 1000, provided the minimum order amount is Rs. 5000. Additionally, customers can also avail of a 10 percent discount with Axis Bank and Citi Credit Cards, along with a potential Rs. 1000 discount on orders exceeding Rs. 5000.

Moreover, interested buyers have the opportunity to benefit from the exchange offer, potentially receiving up to Rs. 35000 off. All they need to do is exchange their old smartphone when purchasing the new iPhone 11. It is important to note that the exchange value will be determined by the model of the smartphone, and it should be in good working condition.

The iPhone 11 was released in September 2019 and boasts a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. Its swift performance is driven by the A13 Bionic chip. The device is equipped with a 12MP dual-camera system to enhance photography. Apple has officially stated that it will receive the forthcoming iOS 17 update, promising exciting new features for iPhone users. Hence, it is worth considering.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!