Apple iPhone 11 is selling at its lowest price ever during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The new iPhone 11 has been priced at ₹38,999 which is ₹29,301 lower than its MRP of ₹68,300. While the phone was selling at a discounted price earlier as well, the new price tag is the lowest the phone has been offered to date.

The new iPhone 11 is being offered at ₹38,999 as an Amazon Prime Exclusive deal. The device on offer is the 64GB variant. In order to further reduce the price of the device, buyers can opt for an exchange that can provide an additional reduction of price by ₹12,400. With the exchange offer factored in, the device can be purchased for as low as ₹26,599.

Over and above this, buyers can get 10X CashPoints with HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Cards and 2X Reward Points with MoneyBack Credit Cards. Owners of HDFC Bank Millennia Credit Cards can also get upto 5% cashback on the purchase of the iPhone 11.

For those looking for some extra storage, the iPhone 11 128GB has been listed at a price of ₹43,999. It is also being offered with the same maximum exchange offer value of ₹12,400. The user can get the price down to ₹31,599. The above-mentioned bank offers are also available on this product.

The 256GB variant is still selling at a relatively higher price of ₹59,999. The buyer will get the same maximum exchange value of ₹12,400 and the same bank offers.

