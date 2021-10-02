Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Apple iPhone 11 selling at lowest price ever. How to get it for as low as 26,599

Apple iPhone 11 selling at lowest price ever. How to get it for as low as 26,599

The Apple iPhone 11 (L) and iPhone 11 Pro (R) displayed during an Apple special event 
1 min read . 09:27 AM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Buyers can avail various No-Cost EMI options as well as bank offers to further bring down the effective price of the iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is selling at its lowest price ever during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The new iPhone 11 has been priced at 38,999 which is 29,301 lower than its MRP of 68,300. While the phone was selling at a discounted price earlier as well, the new price tag is the lowest the phone has been offered to date.

Also read: Amazon reveals Great Indian Festival deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus Nord and more

The new iPhone 11 is being offered at 38,999 as an Amazon Prime Exclusive deal. The device on offer is the 64GB variant. In order to further reduce the price of the device, buyers can opt for an exchange that can provide an additional reduction of price by 12,400. With the exchange offer factored in, the device can be purchased for as low as 26,599.

Over and above this, buyers can get 10X CashPoints with HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Cards and 2X Reward Points with MoneyBack Credit Cards. Owners of HDFC Bank Millennia Credit Cards can also get upto 5% cashback on the purchase of the iPhone 11.

For those looking for some extra storage, the iPhone 11 128GB has been listed at a price of 43,999. It is also being offered with the same maximum exchange offer value of 12,400. The user can get the price down to 31,599. The above-mentioned bank offers are also available on this product.

The 256GB variant is still selling at a relatively higher price of 59,999. The buyer will get the same maximum exchange value of 12,400 and the same bank offers.

