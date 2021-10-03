Flipkart is offering some impressive deals on iPhones during the Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce giant has cut down the price of the iPhones substantially. Currently, the iPhone 12 has been listed at a price of ₹55,999 for the 128GB variant. The 64GB variant has been priced at ₹49,999. Even without any discounts, the iPhone 12 is selling at one of its lowest prices ever.

To bring the price further down, the buyers have a few options. The easiest way would be to exchange an old smartphone. The e-commerce giant is offering an exchange value of up to ₹15,800 with the iPhone 12. However, the exact amount will be determined by the brand, variant and condition of the old smartphone. With the maximum exchange value, the price can be brought down to ₹40,199.

Along with the exchange value, the buyer will have a chance to add more benefits by using the bank offers. The e-commerce platform is offering 10% off up to ₹1,500 on ICICI Bank credit cards. Even Axis Bank credit card holders can get the same discount. Including this discount, the price can further be reduced to ₹38,699. Even ICICI Bank debit card-holders will be able to get up to ₹1000 off on the purchase.

The iPhone 12 was launched last year but the phone still holds incredible value due to its powerful internals. The iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset.

