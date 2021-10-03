Apple iPhone 12 128GB can be purchased for as low as 38,699. Here's how

To bring the price further down, the buyers have a few options. The easiest way would be to exchange an old smartphone. The e-commerce giant is offering an exchange value of up to ₹15,800 with the iPhone 12. However, the exact amount will be determined by the brand, variant and condition of the old smartphone. With the maximum exchange value, the price can be brought down to ₹40,199.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}