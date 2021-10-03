Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Apple iPhone 12 128GB can be purchased for as low as 38,699. Here's how

Apple iPhone 12 128GB can be purchased for as low as 38,699. Here's how

The iPhone 12 was launched last year but the phone still holds incredible value due to its powerful internals
1 min read . 12:30 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is offering the Apple iPhone 12 at discounted prices
  • The e-commerce giant is also offering exchange as well as bank offers with the device

Flipkart is offering some impressive deals on iPhones during the Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce giant has cut down the price of the iPhones substantially. Currently, the iPhone 12 has been listed at a price of 55,999 for the 128GB variant. The 64GB variant has been priced at 49,999. Even without any discounts, the iPhone 12 is selling at one of its lowest prices ever. 

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale goes live: Offers on Poco, Realme, Redmi devices

To bring the price further down, the buyers have a few options. The easiest way would be to exchange an old smartphone. The e-commerce giant is offering an exchange value of up to 15,800 with the iPhone 12. However, the exact amount will be determined by the brand, variant and condition of the old smartphone. With the maximum exchange value, the price can be brought down to 40,199.

Along with the exchange value, the buyer will have a chance to add more benefits by using the bank offers. The e-commerce platform is offering 10% off up to 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit cards. Even Axis Bank credit card holders can get the same discount. Including this discount, the price can further be reduced to 38,699. Even ICICI Bank debit card-holders will be able to get up to 1000 off on the purchase. 

The iPhone 12 was launched last year but the phone still holds incredible value due to its powerful internals. The iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset. 

