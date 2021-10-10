Apple iPhone 12 is on sale soon after the new generation of iPhone 13 were launched. The iPhone 12 is available will substantial price cuts on Flipkart, during the Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce giant is offering a flat price cut of ₹12,901. The iPhone 12 was launched last year but the phone still holds incredible value due to its powerful internals and software support.

The iPhone 12 is selling at a price of ₹52,999 for the 64GB variant. The device is also available with a similar discount on the 128GB variant. While all colours may not be available to buyers, they can still get the choice of storage for the iPhone 12. The 128GB variant is selling at a price of ₹57,999.

The iPhone 12 buyer can further reduce the effective price by opting for an exchange offer. Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of up to ₹15,600 on the iPhone 12. Buyers with an eligible smartphone can get the price down to ₹37,399.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale began on the 3 October (2 October for Flipkart Plus subscribers). Flipkart sale will end on 10 October at midnight. Buyers can avail of the new iPhone 12 offer until then.

Apple buyers can also get free AirPods or massive discount on the AirPods Pro with every purchase of iPhone 12 on the company's official website. However, the pricing of the iPhone 12 is much higher compared to what's being offered on Flipkart. Apple is offering the free AirPods as a Diwali offer for the buyers.

The iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset which is built on 5nm architecture. Buyers have the choice of six colours and three memory configurations: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

