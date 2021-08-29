Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro audio problem to be fixed for free. Details here

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro audio problem to be fixed for free. Details here1 min read . 12:30 PM IST
Apple has announced that the repair will be free of charge, and the problem doesn’t affect the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple has acknowledged that some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices have been facing problems with their audio. The company has announced that it is willing to repair the affected products.
According to the company, a very small percentage of the devices have been affected. The devices have been manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 have a defect with a component on the receiver module, Apple said on its website. Apple has announced that the repair will be free of charge, and the problem doesn’t affect the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
“If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service," the Cupertino, California-based company said.
Apple is fixing the problem ahead of the release of new iPhones, which are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The new models should retain the same basic design as the iPhone 12, but will have enhanced camera capabilities and other features, people familiar with the matter have said.
