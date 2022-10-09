Amazon Great Indian Festival sale continues to offer exciting deals and offers on a range of products. One such deal is available on Apple iPhone 12. The smartphone’s 64GB storage model is available at a discounted price of ₹47,999 on the e-tailer’s site. There is an additional 10% instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone this Diwali, now is the time.

Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front. There is a 12MP wide and ultra-wide dual camera setup on the back. The phone offers camera features like Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The smartphone comes with IP68 rating and is water resistant.

The phone’s 128GB storage variant is selling at a discounted price of ₹54,490 on the e-tailer’s site. It is available under the Deal of the Day section. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can get 5% cashback on the purchase of iPhone 12. Amazon is also giving an exchange offer of up to ₹13,000 with the phone during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Apple iPhone 12 is powered by Apple A14 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 14. It is eligible for the latest iOS 16 software update that brings a new screen lock, battery indicator on iPhones amidst other new features.

Meanwhile, iPhone 14 Plus is now available for purchase in India. It is available via various platforms including Apple India store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Unicron and several other online and offline platforms in India. The smartphone comes in three variants and all models are available for purchase. The base 128GB model comes at a price of ₹89,900, while the other two models with 256GB and 512GB ROM come at a price of ₹99,900 and ₹1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone model comes in five colour options including (Product) Red, Blue, Purple, Midnight and Starlight. Apple is offering a ₹7,000 instant discount on the purchase of the iPhone 14 Plus from Apple Online store.