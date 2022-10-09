Apple iPhone 12 is selling at ₹47,990 on Amazon: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 02:22 PM IST
- Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 12MP TrueDepth camera.
- It is available at a discounted price of ₹47,999 on Amazon.
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale continues to offer exciting deals and offers on a range of products. One such deal is available on Apple iPhone 12. The smartphone’s 64GB storage model is available at a discounted price of ₹47,999 on the e-tailer’s site. There is an additional 10% instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone this Diwali, now is the time.