Apple iPhone 12 is selling at 47,990 on Amazon: Details inside

Meanwhile, iPhone 14 Plus is now available for purchase in India. It is available via various platforms including Apple India store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Unicron and several other online and offline platforms in India. The smartphone comes in three variants and all models are available for purchase. The base 128GB model comes at a price of ₹89,900, while the other two models with 256GB and 512GB ROM come at a price of ₹99,900 and ₹1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone model comes in five colour options including (Product) Red, Blue, Purple, Midnight and Starlight. Apple is offering a ₹7,000 instant discount on the purchase of the iPhone 14 Plus from Apple Online store.