Apple iPhone 12 models are selling at discounted prices on Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale which started on 3 October will carry on till 10 October. The company has released attractive deals on smartphones which also includes the iPhones. Last year's flagship iPhone 12 has been a hot favourite as the e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts and exchange value for older devices.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 12 has now been priced at ₹52,999 for the variant with 64GB internal storage. The price is inclusive of a discount worth ₹12,901. The company is also offering

Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount on the device. Buyers can avail up to ₹15,800 discount for the device, effectively, bringing down the price to ₹37,199.

The iPhone 12 128GB variant is also selling at a price of ₹57,999. The overall discount is the same on this variant. The 128GB variant also gets a price cut of ₹12,901 and it can also be purchased with an exchange discount of up to ₹15,800. The effective price of the device can come down to ₹42,199. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 12 has been priced at ₹67,999.

On 2 October, Apple iPhone 12 64GB was selling at an even lower price of ₹49,999. However, it was only open to Flipkart Plus members. On 3 October, the price was raised to ₹50,999. The price has been increasing gradually. The bank offers have also been removed which could provide a cashback of up to ₹5,000.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.