Apple iPhone 12 offer: How to buy the device for as low as 37,199

The iPhone 12 128 GB variant and iPhone 12 64 GB variant are selling with heavy discounts
1 min read . 12:49 PM IST Livemint

  • Apple iPhone 12 comes with A14 Bionic chipset which is still one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets

Apple iPhone 12 models are selling at discounted prices on Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale which started on 3 October will carry on till 10 October. The company has released attractive deals on smartphones which also includes the iPhones. Last year's flagship iPhone 12 has been a hot favourite as the e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts and exchange value for older devices. 

On Flipkart, the iPhone 12 has now been priced at 52,999 for the variant with 64GB internal storage. The price is inclusive of a discount worth 12,901. The company is also offering 

Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount on the device. Buyers can avail up to 15,800 discount for the device, effectively, bringing down the price to 37,199. 

The iPhone 12 128GB variant is also selling at a price of 57,999. The overall discount is the same on this variant. The 128GB variant also gets a price cut of 12,901 and it can also be purchased with an exchange discount of up to 15,800. The effective price of the device can come down to 42,199. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 12 has been priced at 67,999.

On 2 October, Apple iPhone 12 64GB was selling at an even lower price of 49,999. However, it was only open to Flipkart Plus members. On 3 October, the price was raised to 50,999. The price has been increasing gradually. The bank offers have also been removed which could provide a cashback of up to 5,000. 

  

