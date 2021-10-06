Apple iPhone 12 offer: How to buy the device for as low as 37,199

Apple iPhone 12 offer: How to buy the device for as low as ₹37,1991 min read . 12:49 PM IST
- Apple iPhone 12 comes with A14 Bionic chipset which is still one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets
Apple iPhone 12 models are selling at discounted prices on Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale which started on 3 October will carry on till 10 October. The company has released attractive deals on smartphones which also includes the iPhones. Last year's flagship iPhone 12 has been a hot favourite as the e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts and exchange value for older devices.
On Flipkart, the iPhone 12 has now been priced at ₹52,999 for the variant with 64GB internal storage. The price is inclusive of a discount worth ₹12,901. The company is also offering
Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount on the device. Buyers can avail up to ₹15,800 discount for the device, effectively, bringing down the price to ₹37,199.
The iPhone 12 128GB variant is also selling at a price of ₹57,999. The overall discount is the same on this variant. The 128GB variant also gets a price cut of ₹12,901 and it can also be purchased with an exchange discount of up to ₹15,800. The effective price of the device can come down to ₹42,199. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 12 has been priced at ₹67,999.
On 2 October, Apple iPhone 12 64GB was selling at an even lower price of ₹49,999. However, it was only open to Flipkart Plus members. On 3 October, the price was raised to ₹50,999. The price has been increasing gradually. The bank offers have also been removed which could provide a cashback of up to ₹5,000.
