Apple is offering a special Diwali offer for buyers looking to get last year's flagship iPhone 12 device. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini buyers are eligible for this offer. Apple is offering the AirPods for free with the purchase of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Apple buyers can avail the new offer via the company's official website.

How to get the offer

Once the buyer is on the iPhone 12 page, they can select their desired configuration which includes three memory configurations (64GB, 128GB, 256GB) and six colour choices (purple, blue, green, white, black and Red).

After the selection is made, the user just needs to click on continue. On the following page, the user will be asked to select their desired offer. The first offer is AirPods with a charging case, for which the buyer won't have to pay anything. The second is AirPods with a wireless charging case, for which the buyer will have to pay ₹4,000. The third option is AirPods Pro, which can be purchased by putting in just ₹10,000 more. The final step will be the payment for the products.

Apple iPhone 12 is also selling at discounted prices on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has been offering the device will massive price cuts. The 64GB variant has been priced at ₹52,999, whereas the 128GB variant is selling for ₹57,999. Additionally, Flipkart is offering an exchange value of up to ₹15,600. Buyers can also avail the cashback options on the site to get a further price reduction.

