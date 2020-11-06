Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone Mini are now available for pre orders in India. Ahead of the pre-orders, the Apple online store, as a practice, had shut down its online activity to add products.

Apple had opened gates for pre-orders of its iPhone 12 base model and iPhone 12 Pro in October, which also went on sale towards the end of the same month.

The iPhone 12 series, powered by A14 Bionic chips, the fastest ever in an iPhone and housing 5G support for the first time, are now available for pre-booking on Apple Online Store India. The bookings for the two models went live at 6:30 pm IST today.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini models will go on sale from 13 November.

How to pre-book iPhone 12 models:

Apple began pre-order options for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models in the country from 6 November, 6:30 pm, which means that you can pre-book the phones from Apple India Online Store right away.

Go the the Apple India Store site, and click on the pre-order link to the model you want to buy. You can then choose the specifications such as storage and colour options available and pre-book the model. If you have an older iPhone, you can also trade-in to get a discount on your iPhone 12 Pro Max or mini.

iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini price in India:

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro, which are currently available for pre-booking, starting from ₹69,900 (for 64GB model) and ₹1,29,900 (for 128GB model), respectively.

The other storage variants available for iPhone 12 mini are 128GB model is priced at ₹74,900 and the 256GB variant is priced at ₹84,900. The iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, are available in 256GB storage variant at ₹1,39,900, and 512GB storage model at ₹1,59,900, apart from the base model.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via