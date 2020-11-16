Apple iPhone 12 review: An iterative update over iPhone 11

At a time when most phone makers seem in a design rut, Apple is going back to an old favourite by switching to a more box-like design language —akin to the iPhone 5S—with flat edges. Apple used this design many years ago with iPhone 5, but amid all the modern day phones, most of which have rounded edges, it does feel refreshing. Above all, it offers better grip as compared to previous generation iPhones, ruling out the need to pop in a back case. Some users took to social media to complain about the iPhone 12’s sharp edges with pictures of red marks on the palm after holding it. We found the edges smooth enough to not sting or leave a mark on the palm. It does feel a bit jarring at first, but you will get used to it.