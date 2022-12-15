Apple iPhone 13 available at huge discount on Flipkart, but only for these users

Apple iPhone 13 available at huge discount on Flipkart, but only for these users2 min read . 06:06 PM IST
- Apple iPhone 13 features a 12MP selfie camera at the front. You can buy the iPhone 13 (128GB) at a discounted price of ₹63,999 on Flipkart.
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is live for Plus members. For everyone, the sale starts tomorrow. The sale offers discounts on products across categories including smartphones, laptops, electronics and more. If you are interested in buying an iPhone, then now is the time.
If you are a Flipkart Plus member, you can buy the iPhone 13 (128GB) at a discounted price of ₹63,999. There is an additional instant discount of ₹1,000 with SBI Bank and HDFC Bank cards.
That is not all. There is an exchange discount of up to ₹17,500 on old smartphones. Do note that this is the maximum exchange value that Flipkart offers. The final value will depend on your existing smartphone brand and its working condition. Flipkart is also giving a special discount of ₹3,000 for select users.
With these offers and discounts, you can purchase Apple iPhone 13 at price as low as ₹42,499. The smartphone is offered in multiple colour options. These are Pink, Blue, Midnight Black, Green, Midnight Black, Starlight and Product Red.
The handset comes powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset. For the unaware, it is the same processor that also powers this year’s iPhone 14. It is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and boasts of a long battery life. The handset comes in three storage models – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.
For optics, iPhone 13 features a 12MP selfie camera at the front. There is a dual camera setup.on the back. Rear camera system consists of a 12MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.
5G, 4G VoLTE, 4G LTE, UMTS, GSM, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO and Bluetooth version 5.0 are the connectivity options on the device. The handset runs on Apple’s iOS15 operating system and is eligible for the latest iOS 16 operating systems. The device offers a durable design that’s water and dust-resistant.
