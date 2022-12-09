Apple iPhone 13 available with 17,500 discount on Flipkart: Details inside

Online commerce platform Flipkart is giving huge discounts on Apple iPhone 13. The smartphone’s base mode with 128GB internal storage is listed at a discounted price of ₹64,999 on the e-tailer’s site. This translates to a flat 7% discount on the device. In addition, there are other offers on the handset that brings down the price to ₹47,499. Here’s how
Online commerce platform Flipkart is giving huge discounts on Apple iPhone 13. The smartphone’s base mode with 128GB internal storage is listed at a discounted price of ₹64,999 on the e-tailer’s site. This translates to a flat 7% discount on the device. In addition, there are other offers on the handset that brings down the price to ₹47,499. Here’s how
Flipkart is giving an exchange off of up to ₹17,500 on iPhone 13. The exchange offer can be availed on both Android smartphones and iPhones. Do note that the final discount will depend on the working condition of your old smartphone.
Flipkart is giving an exchange off of up to ₹17,500 on iPhone 13. The exchange offer can be availed on both Android smartphones and iPhones. Do note that the final discount will depend on the working condition of your old smartphone.
In addition, buyers can avail bank discounts on the purchase of Apple iPhone 13. Some of the bank offers include 10% instant discount on Federal Bank Debit Cards, up to ₹1,500 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. There is a 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.
In addition, buyers can avail bank discounts on the purchase of Apple iPhone 13. Some of the bank offers include 10% instant discount on Federal Bank Debit Cards, up to ₹1,500 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. There is a 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.
For those looking easy buying options, Flipkart is giving no-cost EMI starting at ₹10,834 per month. Standard EMI are also available.
For those looking easy buying options, Flipkart is giving no-cost EMI starting at ₹10,834 per month. Standard EMI are also available.
Apple iPhone 13 features
Apple iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset - the one which also powers the iPhone 14. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and boasts of a long battery life. The handset comes in three storage models – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.
Apple iPhone 13 features
Apple iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset - the one which also powers the iPhone 14. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and boasts of a long battery life. The handset comes in three storage models – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.
Product Red, Blue, Green, Pink, Starlight White and Midnight Black are the colour options of iPhone 13. For camera performance, the handset comes with a 12MP sensor at the front for selfies. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup. Apple iPhone 12 features a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensors.