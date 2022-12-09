Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Apple iPhone 13 available with 17,500 discount on Flipkart: Details inside

1 min read . 10:37 PM ISTLivemint
Apple iPhone 13 series is offered in Product Red, Blue, Green, Pink, Starlight White and Midnight Black

  • Bank offers on iPhone 13 include 10% instant discount on Federal Bank Debit Cards, up to 1,500 on orders of 5,000 and above. There is a 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Online commerce platform Flipkart is giving huge discounts on Apple iPhone 13. The smartphone’s base mode with 128GB internal storage is listed at a discounted price of 64,999 on the e-tailer’s site. This translates to a flat 7% discount on the device. In addition, there are other offers on the handset that brings down the price to 47,499. Here’s how

Flipkart is giving an exchange off of up to 17,500 on iPhone 13. The exchange offer can be availed on both Android smartphones and iPhones. Do note that the final discount will depend on the working condition of your old smartphone.

In addition, buyers can avail bank discounts on the purchase of Apple iPhone 13. Some of the bank offers include 10% instant discount on Federal Bank Debit Cards, up to 1,500 on orders of 5,000 and above. There is a 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

For those looking easy buying options, Flipkart is giving no-cost EMI starting at 10,834 per month. Standard EMI are also available.

Apple iPhone 13 features

Apple iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset - the one which also powers the iPhone 14. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and boasts of a long battery life. The handset comes in three storage models – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Product Red, Blue, Green, Pink, Starlight White and Midnight Black are the colour options of iPhone 13. For camera performance, the handset comes with a 12MP sensor at the front for selfies. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup. Apple iPhone 12 features a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensors.

5G, 4G VoLTE, 4G LTE, UMTS, GSM, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO and Bluetooth version 5.0 are the connectivity options on the device. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 operating system and is eligible for the latest iOS 16 operating systems. The device offers a durable design that’s water and dust-resistant.

