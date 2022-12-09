Apple iPhone 13 available with 17,500 discount on Flipkart: Details inside

Online commerce platform Flipkart is giving huge discounts on Apple iPhone 13. The smartphone’s base mode with 128GB internal storage is listed at a discounted price of ₹64,999 on the e-tailer’s site. This translates to a flat 7% discount on the device. In addition, there are other offers on the handset that brings down the price to ₹47,499. Here’s how

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}