Global technology market research firm – Counterpoint Research has published the Q4 2022 quarter’s smartphone sales data for the Indian market. According to the data, Apple iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone in the country during the Q4, 2022. As per the report, iPhone 13 had a 4% market share of sales followed by Samsung Galaxy M13 and Xiaomi Redmi A1 with 3% sales share each.

This is the first time an iPhone has topped the sales list in the Indian market which is cost-conscious and is dominated by budget phone choices. To recall, five best-selling smartphones for the same quarter last year were Realme C11, Oppo A54, Galaxy M12, Redmi Note 10s, and Redmi 9A. All of them fall under the ₹15,000 price category.

Having said that, the last quarter of 2022 witnessed sales and discounts on Apple iPhone 13 from e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline retail outlets. It was available below ₹50,000 on Flipkart during the first few days of the Big Billion Days sale. These offers could have added to the increased sales of iPhone 13.

Nevertheless, the list of top five best-selling smartphones in Q4, 2022 also included the Samsung Galaxy A04s and Realme C35 at fourth and fifth positions respectively. Both of them had 3% sales share.

Apple iPhone 13 specifications

Apple iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset - the one which also powers the iPhone 14. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and boasts of a long battery life. It is equipped with a 12MP camera on the front for selfies. There is a 12MP dual camera setup at the back as well.

The smartphone is offered in three storage variants. These include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The handset runs on iOS 15 outside of the box. It is currently listed at ₹61,999 on Flipkart for the 128GB storage model. While Amazon is selling it at ₹69,900 onwards.