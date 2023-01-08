Apple iPhone 13 becomes the best-selling smartphone in India in Q4 20222 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 10:19 AM IST
- This is the first time an iPhone has topped the sales list in the Indian market
Global technology market research firm – Counterpoint Research has published the Q4 2022 quarter’s smartphone sales data for the Indian market. According to the data, Apple iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone in the country during the Q4, 2022. As per the report, iPhone 13 had a 4% market share of sales followed by Samsung Galaxy M13 and Xiaomi Redmi A1 with 3% sales share each.