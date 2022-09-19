Apple iPhone 13 gets a price cut on Amazon ahead of Great Indian Festival sale2 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 03:18 PM IST
- The 256GB storage model of Apple iPhone 13 is available at ₹74,900, while the 512GB variant is selling at ₹99,900.
Listen to this article
After the launch of iPhone 14 series, Apple dropped the price of iPhone 13 by ₹10,000. Launched in 2021 with a starting price of ₹79,900, the phone now comes with a price tag of ₹69,900. E-commerce platform Amazon has announced a price cut of ₹4,000 for the smartphone. The handset’s base model with 128GB storage is currently listed at ₹65,900 on Amazon. The price cut comes days ahead of the Great Indian Festival sale that starts September 23.