Apple iPhone 13 gets a price cut on Amazon ahead of Great Indian Festival sale
After the launch of iPhone 14 series, Apple dropped the price of iPhone 13 by 10,000. Launched in 2021 with a starting price of 79,900, the phone now comes with a price tag of 69,900. E-commerce platform Amazon has announced a price cut of 4,000 for the smartphone. The handset’s base model with 128GB storage is currently listed at 65,900 on Amazon. The price cut comes days ahead of the Great Indian Festival sale that starts September 23.

The 256GB storage model of Apple iPhone 13 is available at 74,900, while the 512GB variant is selling at 99,900. In addition to the current discount, the e-tailer is giving an exchange offer of up to 14,850.

Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ceramic shield for protection. The handset is powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset. It is claimed to have a battery life of up to 19 hours. For camera duties, the smartphone is equipped with a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. On the rear, the phone features a 12MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The device comes with IP68 water resistance design and supports MagSafe accessories for faster wireless charging.

Meanwhile, a teaser on Amazon web page reveals that Apple iPhone 12 will be available below 40,000 in the sale. Most likely, this will be the price for the phone’s base variants that packs 64GB internal storage. Apple iPhone 12 is currently priced at 59,990 in India. The Amazon page says that this will be the ‘lowest ever price’ of iPhone 12. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display panel with 460ppi pixel density and 1200nits peak brightness. The smartphone has a Super Retina XDR display with ceramic shield protection. It comes powered by A14 Bionic chipset.

