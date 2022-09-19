After the launch of iPhone 14 series, Apple dropped the price of iPhone 13 by ₹10,000. Launched in 2021 with a starting price of ₹79,900, the phone now comes with a price tag of ₹69,900. E-commerce platform Amazon has announced a price cut of ₹4,000 for the smartphone. The handset’s base model with 128GB storage is currently listed at ₹65,900 on Amazon. The price cut comes days ahead of the Great Indian Festival sale that starts September 23.

The 256GB storage model of Apple iPhone 13 is available at ₹74,900, while the 512GB variant is selling at ₹99,900. In addition to the current discount, the e-tailer is giving an exchange offer of up to ₹14,850.

Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ceramic shield for protection. The handset is powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset. It is claimed to have a battery life of up to 19 hours. For camera duties, the smartphone is equipped with a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. On the rear, the phone features a 12MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The device comes with IP68 water resistance design and supports MagSafe accessories for faster wireless charging.

Meanwhile, a teaser on Amazon web page reveals that Apple iPhone 12 will be available below ₹40,000 in the sale. Most likely, this will be the price for the phone’s base variants that packs 64GB internal storage. Apple iPhone 12 is currently priced at ₹59,990 in India. The Amazon page says that this will be the ‘lowest ever price’ of iPhone 12. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display panel with 460ppi pixel density and 1200nits peak brightness. The smartphone has a Super Retina XDR display with ceramic shield protection. It comes powered by A14 Bionic chipset.