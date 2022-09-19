Apple iPhone 13 gets a price cut on Amazon ahead of Great Indian Festival sale

Meanwhile, a teaser on Amazon web page reveals that Apple iPhone 12 will be available below ₹40,000 in the sale. Most likely, this will be the price for the phone’s base variants that packs 64GB internal storage. Apple iPhone 12 is currently priced at ₹59,990 in India. The Amazon page says that this will be the ‘lowest ever price’ of iPhone 12. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display panel with 460ppi pixel density and 1200nits peak brightness. The smartphone has a Super Retina XDR display with ceramic shield protection. It comes powered by A14 Bionic chipset.