Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are up for pre-orders and the company had announced that they will start deliveries of the devices from 24 September. However, the iPhone delivery dates of a few models have been delayed. Some of the delivery dates have been even pushed to the end of October (for Delhi pin-codes) and some to the first and second week of October.

In order to check the estimate for delivery, the user will have to enter their specific pin-code at the time of booking their desired variant. Different memory and colour configurations will yield a different delivery date for the buyer.

For instance, iPhone 13 128GB in Sierra Blue colour is showing an estimated delivery time period of 6-12 October. However, iPhone 13 256 GB in Sierra Blue still shows a delivery date of 24 September. Even the 512GB variant in the same colour can be delivered for free on 24 September.

The iPhone 13 128 GB Red colour is also showing a free delivery date of 24 September. This is the only 128GB colour variant for the iPhone 13 that will be delivered on 24 September.

The iPhone 13 mini models seem to sticking to the usual schedule of 24 September delivery for all models.

The iPhone 13 Pro models are also showing a much later delivery date of 25 October to 30 October. The iPhone 13 Pro Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite 128 GB version, all are showing a delivery date of 25 October to 30 October.

While the deliveries may have been delayed, various deals are being offered for buyers looking to purchase the new iPhone 13 series smartphone. HDFC Bank has announced a discount of up to ₹6000 ( ₹5000 for Pro models) for its customers pre-booking the device by 23 September.

Apple is also offering purchases via Trade-in option. Buyers can get up to ₹63,000 in instant credit when they exchange an eligible smartphone for a new iPhone.

