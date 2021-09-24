Apple iPhone 13 , iPhone 13 Pro will go on their first sale globally as well as in India. This is the first time that Indian buyers will get to purchase the device in the first phase of the sale. Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will be available via Apple stores, popular e-commerce sites as well as via Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and Croma.

The Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are the latest flagships from the company. Here's the complete pricing of all models in the new iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

128GB: ₹1,29,900

256GB: ₹1,39.900

512GB: ₹1,59,900

1TB: ₹1,79,900

iPhone 13 Pro

128GB: ₹1,19,900

256GB: ₹1,29,900

512GB: ₹1,49,900

1TB: ₹1,69,900

iPhone 13

128GB: ₹79,900

256GB: ₹89,900

512GB: ₹1,09,900

iPhone 13 mini

128GB: ₹69,900

256GB: ₹79,900

512GB: ₹99,900

While Apple has managed to retain the same price range as the iPhone 12 line-up last year. The cost of the new iPhones is still pretty steep in India. In order to make use of all the benefits, buyers have a few options.

Trade-in with instant credit of up to ₹46,120

Apple Trade-in also offers attractive deals for buyers looking to exchange their older devices. The user will be able to get values of up to ₹46,120 on their older smartphones.

The Trade-in can be availed via Apple India's official website. When the buyer will opt for the desired iPhone 13 series device, they will be able to opt for the trade-in option. They will then have to answer a few question in order to provide an accurate value for their old smartphone.

Apple has listed old iPhones and even some Android smartphones in the trade-in list.

HDFC Bank Offer

HDFC announced a bank offer that provided a cashback of ₹6,000 on the purchase of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro can get a cashback of up to ₹5,000. The offer can be accessed via autorised Apple distributors using HDFC cards.

Exchange bonus of ₹3000

Ingram Micro and Redington who are the official distributors of Apple devices in India are offering an exchange bonus of ₹3,000 in addition to the value of the buyer's old smartphone for purchase of iPhone 13.

