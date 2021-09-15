Apple launched the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 series in India. The iPhone series has been refreshed with four new smartphones: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max.

India Pricing of new iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 13 Pro Max

128GB: ₹ 1,29,900

1,29,900 256GB: ₹ 1,39.900

1,39.900 512GB: ₹ 1,59,900

1,59,900 1TB: ₹ 1,79,900

iPhone 13 Pro

128GB: ₹ 1,19,900

1,19,900 256GB: ₹ 1,29,900

1,29,900 512GB: ₹ 1,49,900

1,49,900 1TB: ₹ 1,69,900

iPhone 13

128GB: ₹ 79,900

79,900 256GB: ₹ 89,900

89,900 512GB: ₹ 1,09,900

iPhone 13 mini

128GB: ₹ 69,900

69,900 256GB: ₹ 79,900

79,900 512GB: ₹ 99,900

Availability

The pre-orders for the new iPhones will go live at 5:30PM IST on Friday, 17 September and the devices will be available from Friday, 24 September.

The iPhone 13 Pro variants received a major display upgrade. The new Pro variants finally get a Pro Motion Display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 Pro gets a triple lens setup. Compared to the iPhone 13, the device gets an extra telephoto lens. Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro come are powered by A15 Bionic chipset.

In terms of design, both Pro and non-Pro versions of the iPhone 13 retain a lot of elements from the iPhone 12. The camera module on the iPhone 13 has been changed slightly with a diagonal positioning of both the sensors.

The iPhone 13 is available in five colours including a new Pink colour whereas the iPhone 13 Pro models are available in four stainless steel colours including a new Sierra Blue.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.