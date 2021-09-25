Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro sale went live on Friday. The new generation of iPhones come with an enhanced camera setup, bigger battery and the Pro models also get a much better display. While Apple has retained the price range for this year's flagship devices, the cost is still steep for many.

HDFC Bank account holders stand a chance to reduce the price tag substantially by using their credit and debit cards. The bank is offering a cashback of up to ₹6000 on HDFC Bank cards as well as EasyEMI. The cashback will be delivered within 120 days of purchase of the device.

Also Read: Big blow to Apple as EU pushes for common charging port for smartphones, tablets

Apart from this the bank customers can also get benefits such as 5x Reward points on the purchase or 5% cashback on HDFC Bank cards.

Buyers planning to purchase the new smartphones via Apple's official online store can also avail interesting exchange values for their old smartphones. The company has listed both Apple iPhone and Android smartphone devices which which are eligible for Trade-in. The company offers up to ₹46,000 in instant credit for high-end iPhones.

Here's the complete pricing of the all the new iPhone 13 models

iPhone 13 Pro Max

128GB: ₹1,29,900

256GB: ₹1,39.900

512GB: ₹1,59,900

1TB: ₹1,79,900

iPhone 13 Pro

128GB: ₹1,19,900

256GB: ₹1,29,900

512GB: ₹1,49,900

1TB: ₹1,69,900

iPhone 13

128GB: ₹79,900

256GB: ₹89,900

512GB: ₹1,09,900

iPhone 13 mini

128GB: ₹69,900

256GB: ₹79,900

512GB: ₹99,900

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.