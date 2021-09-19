Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will hit the shelves next week. This will be the first time when Apple will start selling its flagship iPhone devices in India within the first phase of the rollout. The pre-orders for all four devices began on 17 September and the devices will start selling from 24 September.

HDFC Bank has released a few offers which include direct discounts and no-Cost EMIs. All the offers will be valid on HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI on Debit/Credit Cards.

The offers will be made available at Apple premium reseller and Apple authorised reseller stores. Additionally, buyers can avail it on Amazon, Flipkart and Tata Cliq.

Offer validity

All the offers listed by HDFC Bank will only stay available till 23 September.

iPhone 13 mini: The buyer can pay up to ₹6000 lesser for the iPhone mini variants. The HDFC Bank customer can also avail No Cost EMI for 6 months along with the discount.

iPhone 13: The iPhone 13 buyers can also get a discount of up to ₹6000 by using HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI on Debit/Credit Cards. Buyers can also get the No-Cost EMI option of up to 6 months.

iPhone 13 Pro: The iPhone 13 Pro is available with a discount of up to ₹5000 for HDFC customers. The No-Cost EMI is available for 6 months.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Similar to the iPhone 13 Pro, the buyers can avail a discount of up to ₹5,000 and avail a discount of up to 6 months.

