The offers on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro will be made available at Apple premium reseller and Apple authorised reseller stores. Additionally, buyers can avail it on Amazon, Flipkart and Tata Cliq
Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will hit the shelves next week. This will be the first time when Apple will start selling its flagship iPhone devices in India within the first phase of the rollout. The pre-orders for all four devices began on 17 September and the devices will start selling from 24 September.
HDFC Bank has released a few offers which include direct discounts and no-Cost EMIs. All the offers will be valid on HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI on Debit/Credit Cards.