Apple iPhone 13 now available for under 60,000. Details on deal

Purchasing the iPhone 13 at the discounted price of ₹57,999 is easy. Simply visit Flipkart, locate the iPhone 13, and proceed with the purchase using Axis Bank cards. The handset is already available on Flipkart for ₹58,999, and by utilizing an Axis Bank card for payment, you can receive an extra discount of ₹1,000. Take advantage of this opportunity to acquire the iPhone 13 at a great price.