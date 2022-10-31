Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Apple iPhone 13 on Amazon, Flipkart and Apple Store: Where to get best offer

2 min read . 01:51 PM ISTLivemint
Apple iPhone 13 has a retail price of 69,900

  • Apple iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super retina XDR screen. Blue, Green, Pink and Starlight White are the colour variants of the phone.

Festive season is over. But festive deals are still live, at least on Apple iPhone 13. The smartphone is available at discounted prices on major e-commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart as well as Apple Store. If you missed Diwali offers on the iPhone 13 and are still planning to buy it, then hurry up. To make things a little easier for you, we have listed offers on iPhone 13 that are currently available on Amazon, Flipkart and Apple Store. Read on to know more

But before we start, let's make one thing clear. The smartphone’s price was slashed by 10,000 after the launch of Apple iPhone 14. After the price cut, the phone’s official price is now 69,900 for the base variant. Blue, Green, Pink and Starlight White are the colour variants of the phone. Powering the device is Apple A15 Bionic chipset. iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super retina XDR screen.

Apple iPhone 13 deal on Amazon

The 128GB storage model of iPhone 13 is listed with 3,000 off on Amazon. It is up for grabs at 66,900 on the e-tailer’s site. Buyers can get up to 14,050 off on exchanging their old iPhone and Android phone. Amazon has also listed a 5% cashback on the phone’s purchase with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Apple iPhone 13 deal on Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart is teasing iPhone 13 at 65,490 on its site. The handset is listed at 66,990 on Flipkart. Maximum discount on the smartphone includes 2,000 off on Citi Credit Card EMI transactions. The e-tailer is giving an exchange discount of up to 18,500 on the purchase of Apple iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 13 deal on Apple Store

Apple Store lists iPhone 13 at its original retail price of 69,900 for the 128GB variant. With Apple Trade-In program, buyers can get discounts ranging from 2,200 to 59,730 on the purchase of the smartphone.

