Apple iPhone 13 on Amazon, Flipkart and Apple Store: Where to get best offer

- Apple iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super retina XDR screen. Blue, Green, Pink and Starlight White are the colour variants of the phone.
Festive season is over. But festive deals are still live, at least on Apple iPhone 13. The smartphone is available at discounted prices on major e-commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart as well as Apple Store. If you missed Diwali offers on the iPhone 13 and are still planning to buy it, then hurry up. To make things a little easier for you, we have listed offers on iPhone 13 that are currently available on Amazon, Flipkart and Apple Store. Read on to know more
But before we start, let's make one thing clear. The smartphone’s price was slashed by ₹10,000 after the launch of Apple iPhone 14. After the price cut, the phone’s official price is now ₹69,900 for the base variant. Blue, Green, Pink and Starlight White are the colour variants of the phone. Powering the device is Apple A15 Bionic chipset. iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super retina XDR screen.
The 128GB storage model of iPhone 13 is listed with ₹3,000 off on Amazon. It is up for grabs at ₹66,900 on the e-tailer’s site. Buyers can get up to ₹14,050 off on exchanging their old iPhone and Android phone. Amazon has also listed a 5% cashback on the phone’s purchase with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.
Walmart-owned Flipkart is teasing iPhone 13 at ₹65,490 on its site. The handset is listed at ₹66,990 on Flipkart. Maximum discount on the smartphone includes ₹2,000 off on Citi Credit Card EMI transactions. The e-tailer is giving an exchange discount of up to ₹18,500 on the purchase of Apple iPhone 13.
Apple Store lists iPhone 13 at its original retail price of ₹69,900 for the 128GB variant. With Apple Trade-In program, buyers can get discounts ranging from ₹2,200 to ₹59,730 on the purchase of the smartphone.
