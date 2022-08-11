Apple iPhone 13 price further drops. Here is how you can grab this offer

According to the official site of India iStore, customers can get a cashback of ₹4,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 13, which is applicable only on HDFC bank debit and credit cards.
The iPhone 13, which is usually priced at Rs. 79,900 will be slashed to ₹53,900 and here’s how you can get it: during the Independence Day sale period at the Apple India iStore with the cashback and the exchange offer, the 128GB variant is priced at 79,900.
The deal offers flat store discount of ₹5,000 on Apple India iStore. The buyers can buy a new iPhone 13 under this offer with ₹4000.00 cashback offered on the usage of HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, and further reduced by exchange value of iPhone XR 64 GB (15.49 cm, 1 N) in a good working condition along with ₹2000.00 exchange bonus.
The cashback offer is valid for transactions made using Brand EMI option on Pine Labs and Paytm terminals. Also, applicable on select online merchants via Pine Labs PG.
The cashback shall be credited within 120 business days from the last date of the transaction month on a best effort basis to all open and active cards members’ accounts only.
No Cost EMI is also applicable on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Card EMI transactions on 6 month tenor only. Low Cost EMI applicable on tenors greater than 6 months..
Processing fee and GST on interest component applicable as per Bank’s terms and conditions.
EMI of ₹6242 is computed on 0 down payment, 12 months No Cost EMI consumer loan scheme available on HDFC Bank, on the MRP ₹79900.00 (incl. of all taxes) of iPhone 13, 128 GB, (15.49 cm, 1 N) and as reduced by instant store discount of ₹5000.00. EMIs illustrated above are rounded off to the nearest rupee for ease of reference.
No Cost EMI consumer loan schemes are also available on Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, TVS Credit and ZestMoney. The consumer loan approval from the financier is at their sole discretion.
The scheme is provided as No Cost EMI i.e. the benefit of No Cost EMI as a total applicable interest to be charged by financer on consumer loan for original tenure will be borne by apple authorised distributors. Processing fee is applicable and will be charged to customer. Goods and Services Tax will be applicable on processing fee, and foreclosure charges, as applicable. Customer may be required to enter into separate agreements or arrangements (by whatever name called) with the financier to avail or use the EMI facility. Customers are advised to read the offer/agreement terms and conditions carefully.
Scheme details as below:
- 0% Down payment : No Cost EMI : 9 months tenure
- 0% Down payment : No Cost EMI : 12 months tenure
- 0%-6.5% Down payment : No Cost EMI : 24 months tenure (only with HDFC Bank)
Processing fee is applicable and charged to the customer on 0%-6.5%-0-24 scheme on HDFC Bank consumer loan at the time of loan booking : Flat INR 399/- plus additional 1% (of financing / loan value). Goods and Services Tax will be applicable on processing fee, and foreclosure charges, as applicable.
- 20% Down payment : No Cost EMI : 12 months tenure
- 33% Down payment : No Cost EMI : 12 months tenure
The offers may be revised or withdrawn without any prior notice.
Product features vary by model.
Customers can also avail similiar offers on other iPhone 13 series phones.
