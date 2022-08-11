Apple iPhone 13 price further drops. Here is how you can grab this offer

The scheme is provided as No Cost EMI i.e. the benefit of No Cost EMI as a total applicable interest to be charged by financer on consumer loan for original tenure will be borne by apple authorised distributors. Processing fee is applicable and will be charged to customer. Goods and Services Tax will be applicable on processing fee, and foreclosure charges, as applicable. Customer may be required to enter into separate agreements or arrangements (by whatever name called) with the financier to avail or use the EMI facility. Customers are advised to read the offer/agreement terms and conditions carefully.