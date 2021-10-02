Apple iPhone 13 series was launched last month and the company did share that the new iPhone series comes with better battery life. Apple claimed that the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 come with an additional battery life of 1.5 hours compared to their counterparts in the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with a claimed additional battery life of 2.5 hours.

During the launch event, Apple talked about the battery capacity of the iPhone 13 smartphones at length but still, it seems to have omitted an important feature that seems to be exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max reportedly has a much faster charging rate, tests have found out. According to a tweet by Ice Universe, a reliable tipster, tests found out that the iPhone 13 Pro Max was reaching charging speeds of up to 27W.

Post the reveal, a YouTube channel ChargerLab conducted repeated tests on the iPhone 12 Pro Max's battery. The results showed that the phone was consistently reaching charging speeds of up to 27W when attached to a charger capable of charging with speeds of 30W or higher.

While Apple has not disclosed why it kept this feature a secret, we can expect the peak charging speeds to decline once the battery reaches a certain percentage point. This helps in maintaining the battery life of the unit without requiring a complete replacement. Apple may have kept this feature a secret.

While Android devices reach charging speeds of up to 100W, it impacts the overall health of the unit and could only be solved with a replacement.

