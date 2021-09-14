Apple iPhone launch event will begin in just a few hours from now and the company has a host of new products lined-up that are expected to be revealed during the event. The products include Apple iPhone 13 series as well as the new Apple Watch Series 7.

This will be the second Apple iPhone launch event that will be conducted virtually.

Also read: Apple iPhone buyers can get prices down by up to ₹45,900. Here's how

How to watch live-stream

Apple event will begin at 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST. The live event will be hosted on the company's official website as well as the YouTube channel. iPhone and Mac users will be able to run the launch event on the Safari browser via the official website of the company. Apple TV users can also stream the event using their devices.

Additionally, users can also stream the event LIVE on the websites of Amazon, Flipkart and Airtel. These companies have set up dedicated pages to stream the event live.

What to expect

iPhone launch: The main event will be the launch of Apple iPhone 13 series. The new series will consist of iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The new iPhones will be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset and will get some substantial upgrades when it comes to the display. The new iPhones will be the first to launch with 120Hz displays.

Apple is also expected to increase the screen real-estate by introducing a smaller notch compared to the previous versions.

Apple Watch Series 7: Apple Watch Series 7 is also expected to be featured in the new line-up. The new smartwatch is expected to get a design overhaul. Compared to previous versions, it will come with flatter sides.

Apple Watch Series 7 will also get bigger screen, according to a few reports. However, the body sensors will most likely remain unchanged in the new model.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.