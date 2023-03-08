Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Plus shine brighter with new yellow color variant

Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 series last year and now the tech giant has announced that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models are available in a new yellow colour variant. However, there are no other updates or changes to the iPhone 14 lineup, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models have not received any new colour options. Apple has a history of introducing new colours to its iPhone series, with the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro getting new colours a year ago, and the iPhone 12 lineup also receiving a new colour option the year before that. Reports had previously hinted at Apple launching the new yellow colour option for the iPhone 14 non-Pro models.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow colour: Price in India

Previously, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models were available in five different colours - Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (Product) RED. However, the new addition of the Yellow colour option has expanded the range. Both models come with three storage configurations - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. In India, the starting price for the base model of the iPhone 14 is Rs. 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs. 89,900.

View Full Image Both devices are equipped with Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chipset and operate on the latest iOS 16 operating system. (Apple)

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus: Specifications

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with distinct display sizes, with the former boasting a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, and the latter showcasing a larger 6.7-inch screen. Both devices are equipped with Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chipset and operate on the latest iOS 16 operating system.

In terms of camera specifications, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus come equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera that features a 1.9um sensor and an f/1.7 aperture lens. Additionally, both models feature a 12-megapixel sensor coupled with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. According to Apple, the front-facing camera on both models is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera that comes with an f/1.9 aperture lens.

Apple has improved the video recording capabilities of both iPhone 14 models as compared to their predecessors, as the company claims. They come equipped with an advanced stabilisation feature called "Action Mode", which utilises the phone's motion sensors to improve video correction. Additionally, the handsets boast an updated Cinematic mode that can now record 4K videos at both 30 and 24 frames per second. Furthermore, Apple has enhanced the low-light performance of these models with the help of the new Photonic Engine.

According to Apple's claims, the low-light performance of the ultra-wide camera has improved by up to two times, while the front-facing TrueDepth camera's low-light performance has also improved by two times. The main camera's low-light performance, on the other hand, has reportedly gotten better by up to 2.5 times. Additionally, Apple has stated that the True Tone flash has been enhanced and is now 10 per cent brighter.

While Apple has not officially confirmed the battery specifications of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models, the company claims that the base model can provide a video playback time of up to 20 hours, while the Plus model can deliver a video playback time of up to 26 hours.