Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Plus shine brighter with new yellow color variant

Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 series last year and now the tech giant has announced that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models are available in a new yellow colour variant. However, there are no other updates or changes to the iPhone 14 lineup, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models have not received any new colour options. Apple has a history of introducing new colours to its iPhone series, with the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro getting new colours a year ago, and the iPhone 12 lineup also receiving a new colour option the year before that. Reports had previously hinted at Apple launching the new yellow colour option for the iPhone 14 non-Pro models.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}